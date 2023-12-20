Ben Simmons of the Nets out until at least January because of latest back injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons won’t return to the Brooklyn Nets until at least January because of a pinched nerve in his lower back. The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons, who sustained his latest back injury Nov. 6, has shown consistent strength improvement in the area over the past two weeks. However, they added that he is still doing only individual court work and that his status would be updated again in approximately two weeks. Simmons played in six games before he was hurt and has missed 20 already this season after his last two seasons were cut short because of back problems. He received an epidural injection as part of the planned rehabilitation from this injury.

