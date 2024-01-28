Ben Simmons makes quick impact in return to Nets, gets 6 assists in first quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons made an immediate impact in his first game in nearly three months for the Brooklyn Nets, getting six assists in five minutes off the bench in the first quarter against Utah. Simmons hadn’t played since Nov. 6, sitting out the last 38 games because of a pinched nerve in his lower back. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft came off the bench midway through the opening quarter and had his first assist just six seconds after entering, leading a fast break and passing to Royce O’Neale for a 3-pointer. Simmons assisted on four straight baskets later in the period.

