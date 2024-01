Ben Simmons is expected to play for the Nets on Monday for the first time since November

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets after missing nearly three months because of a pinched nerve in his back. Simmons has played in just six games this season, none since Nov. 6, and has missed the last 38. He practiced Saturday with the Nets’ NBA G League affiliate and coach Jacque Vaughn said afterward there was a “high likelihood” that the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft would play Monday against Utah. The Nets listed Simmons as probable to play in their injury report Sunday, then upgraded him to available Monday after he took part in their morning shootaround.

