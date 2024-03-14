Ben Simmons has another back surgery. The Nets say he is expected to be ready for training camp

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons has had back surgery for the second time in three years, with he and the Brooklyn Nets hoping this procedure will provide the relief he needs to complete a full season. The Nets said Simmons had a microscopic partial discectomy on Thursday to alleviate the pinched nerve in his lower back. The surgery was performed at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.

