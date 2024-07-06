Ben Shelton wins another 5-setter to match Dad at Wimbledon: ‘We’re back, Big Dog!’

LONDON (AP) — American Ben Shelton has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time. He defeated Denis Shapovalov in five sets. Sitting in the crowd was Shelton’s father, Bryan, a former professional player who got to the fourth round at the All England Club 30 years ago and now coaches Ben. The younger Shelton has now won three consecutive five-setters. No one had done that at Wimbledon since 2018. And no one ever has won four in a row at any Grand Slam tournament in the professional era.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.