Ben Shelton rallies and will face fellow American Tommy Paul in Dallas Open semifinals

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Shelton has rallied for a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jordan Thompson to reach the semifinals of the Dallas Open. The third-seeded American will face countryman Tommy Paul, the No. 2 seed who beat Dominik Koepfer of Germany, 7-5, 6-3, in another quarterfinal. No. 1 seed Frances Tiafoe was set to face Marcos Giron in the only all-American quarterfinal of the hardcourt event on the SMU campus. France’s Adrian Mannarino, the fourth seed who reached the quarters without playing a match, was set to face Australia’s James Duckworth in the late match.

