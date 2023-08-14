Ben Shelton opens with victory in Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Ben Shelton beat Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the first of the Western & Southern Open, with the tournament’s future in Cincinnati in doubt. Also in the first round, Adrian Mannarino eliminated fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka topped France’s Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 7-5. The Masters 1000 tournament’s future in Cincinnati is uncertain after billionaire Ben Navarro’s Beemok Capital Group purchased it in 2022 from the United States Tennis Association for $300 million. Beemok is planning a $400 million, 53-acre tennis campus in Charlotte, North Carolina. The large complex would accommodate the 96 men’s and women’s players the tournament will go to when it becomes a two-week event in 2025.

