Ben Shelton cruises to 6-3, 6-3 win, reaches quarterfinals at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Shelton has cruised to a straight-set victory over Michael Mmoh behind a dominant serve to reach the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. The third-seeded American lost just three points on his serve while breaking Mmoh early in both sets. No. 2 seed Tommy Paul of the U.S. played Japan’s Taro Daniel in the round of 16 later. Two seeded players lost in straight sets in early matches. Fifth-seeded American Christopher Eubanks fell to Australia’s James Duckworth 7-6 (3), 6-4. No. 6 seed Max Purcell of Australia lost 6-4, 6-3 to Marcos Giron of the U.S.Top-see

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.