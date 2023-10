Ben Shelton beats Marcos Giron at Japan Open to reach his first final

TOKYO (AP) — Ben Shelton rallied from a set down to beat American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Japan Open to reach his first tour final. The 21-year-old Shelton will play Aslan Karatsev in Sunday’s final. Karatsev ended Japanese wild-card Shintaro Mochizuki’s dream run 6-3, 6-4. At the Jiangxi Open in China, Katerina Siniakova and third-seeded Marie Bouzkova will contest an all-Czech final after winning their respective semifinals in straight sets. Siniakova beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. Bouzkova beat Russia’s Diana Shnaider.

