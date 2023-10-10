Ben Shelton beats Jannik Sinner and joins Sebastian Korda in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ben Shelton advanced to his first Masters quarterfinal by beating fourth-ranked Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). The 21-year-old American had 15 aces as his serve improved throughout the match. The U.S. Open semifinalist says “I had a lot of belief in my ability to serve and hang tough and to make it deep in sets.” The 19th-seeded Shelton will next play Sebastian Korda. He advanced to his second Masters quarterfinal with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory over Francisco Cerundolo. Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud lost to Fabian Marozsan 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.

