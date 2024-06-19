Ben Rice has the scoop for his major league debut with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice was ready with the scoop for his major league debut. After running to first base, the 25-year-old turned to the Bleacher Creatures during his first Yankee Stadium Roll Call. He rotated his right hand a half-dozen times over his glove as if eating, well, rice. Rice went 1 for 4 in New York’s 4-2 win over Baltimore. He will see playing time at first base while Anthony Rizzo is sidelined by a broken forearm. A former Dartmouth catcher, Rice was hitting .275 with 15 homers and 26 RBIs in 49 games this year with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

