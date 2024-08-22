Ben O’Connor smashes open Spanish Vuelta and takes big lead over Roglic

YUNQUERA, Spain (AP) — Ben O’Connor has turned the Spanish Vuelta on its head. The Australian rider grabbed a huge lead with a commanding victory of the hilly sixth stage. O’Connor claimed the red leader’s jersey from Primoz Roglic and jumped 4 minutes, 51 seconds ahead of the three-time Vuelta winner. O’Connor dropped his fellow breakaway riders and then powered through a solo run that took him over two category three climbs under a baking sun in southern Spain. The victory gave the 28-year-old O’Connor stage wins at all three Grand Tours. He won a stage at the 2021 Tour de France and the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

