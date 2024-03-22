Ben Middlebrooks scores career-high 21 points, N.C. State stays hot in 80-67 win over Texas Tech

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Middlebrooks scored a career-high 21 points and 11th-seeded North Carolina State surged past sixth-seeded Texas Tech 80-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack, who won five games in five days in the ACC Tournament, won their first March Madness game in nine years behind Middlebrooks’ boost off the bench and another bruising performance by center DJ Burns Jr. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns finished with 16 points. Mo Diarra had 17 points and 12 rebounds for N.C. State, and DJ Horne also scored 16. The Wolfpack will face 14th-seeded Oakland in the South Region on Saturday. Joe Toussaint led the Red Raiders with 16 points.

