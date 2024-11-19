Ben Middlebrooks, Marcus Hill guide NC State to 72-49 romp over Colgate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ben Middlebrooks finished with 19 points off the bench and Marcus Hill scored 17 to lead NC State to a 72-49 victory over Colgate. Middlebrooks sank 5 of 8 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws for the Wolfpack (4-0). Hill made 6 of 10 shots and 5 of 6 at the foul line. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 11 for NC State and Dontrez Styles grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points. Ten different players scored points for Colgate, led by the nine of Nicolas Louis-Jacques. Jalen Cox hit a jumper to give Colgate a 6-2 lead, but it was all downhill for the Raiders (1-3) from there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.