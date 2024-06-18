Ben Hallock headlines US men’s water polo roster for Paris Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Hallock is going back to the Olympics for the third time after he was selected for the U.S. men’s water polo team. The 13-player roster was announced at a Los Angeles restaurant. The U.S. plays its first game at the Paris Games on July 28 against Italy. The 26-year-old Hallock was a force in Tokyo, scoring 12 times while causing all sorts of matchup problems for a couple of the world’s biggest water polo powers. The U.S. finished sixth at the Tokyo Games. It is looking for its first medal at the Olympics since it won silver in 2008.

