Ben Gregg scores career-high 22 points as No. 24 Gonzaga rolls past San Diego 101-74

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Ben Gregg scored a career-high 22 points off the bench, Graham Ike scored 15 of his 19 points during a big first half, and No. 24 Gonzaga beat San Diego 101-74. Ike and Nolan Hickman sparked a 55-point first half from the Zags and the contributions from Gregg allowed most of Gonzaga’s starters to call it an early night against the short-handed Toreros. Ike was 8 of 12 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and played just 21 minutes. Hickman also scored 15 points in the first half and finished with 17. Deuce Turner led San Diego with 24 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.