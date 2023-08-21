Ben Foster quits Hollywood-owned Wrexham and heads back into retirement

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ben Foster is heading back into retirement after a few months with the soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The former Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement in March to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham. He played a key role in the team winning the fifth-tier National League to gain promotion back into the English Football League. The 40-year-old Foster agreed to extend his stay at Wrexham for another year but has decided after the 5-5 draw against Swindon on Saturday that he will quit the game again. Foster says “the honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself.”

