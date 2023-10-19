Ben Earl shows value of perseverance to become England’s unlikely star at Rugby World Cup

England’s best player at the Rugby World Cup hadn’t started a match for his country until a month before the tournament. Ben Earl was far from assured of being in the squad for France before the World Cup warmup games took place in August. Earl was voted as the best player in the English league in 2022. Yet he was dropped from England’s squad midway through this year’s Six Nations and told by newly hired coach Steve Borthwick to go back to his club and get fitter. Earl’s hopes of making it for the global showpiece looked slim. Now England cannot do without him.

