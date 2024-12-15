Ben Burnam, young bench help Virginia Tech hold off Navy late for an 80-72 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Burnham came off a potent Virginia Tech bench to score a season-high 17 points, five in the final four minutes as the Hokies held off a Navy comeback bid to earn an 80-72 nonconference victory. Virginia Tech’s bench had three players score in double figures and contributed 46 points.

