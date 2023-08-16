Ben Bredeson showing versality by playing multiple spots on the Giants offensive line

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson wants his linemen to have versatility. If there are exceptions, it’s tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. They aren’t moving. Johnson says the other guys better be able to play two spots or they are not going to be around after the final cut at the end of the month. Ben Bredeson might be the best at it. Since camp opened he has worked at center and both guard positions. He will probably start at left guard, with rookie John-Michael Schmitz at center and Mark Glowinski at right guard.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.