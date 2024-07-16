Beltré set for ceremonial first pitch at All-Star Game alongside Rodríguez, Ryan and Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltré will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the All-Star Game at the home of his final team, the Texas Rangers, five days before his induction as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Beltré will be accompanied by three other former Rangers in the Hall of Fame in pitchers Fergie Jenkins and Nolan Ryan and catcher Iván Rodríguez. The All-Star Game is at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. Beltré is set to be enshrined in Cooperstown on Sunday.

