Beltran’s late penalty sends Fiorentina into Europa Conference League final for 2nd straight year

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — A late penalty from Lucas Beltran that rewarded Fiorentina’s intense pressing ensured the Italian team progressed to the Conference League final for the second straight year with an aggregate 4-3 win over Club Brugge. Fiorentina lost to West Ham in the title match last year. It will face either Olympiakos or Aston Villa in the May 29 final in Athens. The Greek team hosts its English Premier League rival on Thursday holding a 4-2 lead from the first leg in England. Beltran’s goal secured a 1-1 draw after Brugge captain Hans Vanaken put the hosts in front with a first-half goal to level the tie. Fiorentina had prevailed 3-2 in the first leg in Italy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.