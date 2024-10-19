Belquist, Ziebarth score from distance and North Dakota drops Northern Iowa 31-7

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Bo Belquist and Gaven Ziebarth scored long touchdowns and North Dakota defeated Northern Iowa 31-7 on Saturday.

Belquist’s 34-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Simon Romfo gave the Fighting Hawks a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and Ziebarth’s 40-yard run in the fourth quarter made it 28-7.

North Dakota (No. 10 FCS, 5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had 386 yards of offense, with 267 yards on the ground. Ziebarth led with 83 yards on 14 carries.

Romfo completed 14 of 24 passes for 107 yards with the one touchdown. Belquist had six catches for 72 yards.

Matthew Schecklman was 16 of 26 passing for 178 yards, much of his yardage coming on a 60-yard connection with JC Roque Jr. for the Panthers’ only score.

The Panthers (2-5, 0-3) were held to 36 yards rushing and they had only nine first downs and 214 total yards.

