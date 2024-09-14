Belquist, Romfo help lead North Dakota to 52-28 win over Idaho State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Bo Belquist had a career-high 165 yards receiving including a touchdown, Simon Romfo threw for two scores and North Dakota rolled past Idaho State 52-28 on Saturday. Belquist made eight catches, setting the Fighting Hawks’ Division-I record for career receptions. He started the day with 216 to snap the record he shared with Greg Hardin (2010-13). His 17-yard TD made it 45-14 late in the third quarter. Romfo was 25-of-38 passing for 287 yards. He was intercepted once. Hunter Hays entered the game late in the first half and finished 18-of-23 passing for 206 yards and four touchdowns for the Bengals.

