Belotti scores his first Serie A goals for Roma in 2-2 draw with Salernitana

MILAN (AP) — Andrea Belotti finally scored his first league goals for Roma but it was not enough to help José Mourinho’s side win its Serie A opener after it was held 2-2 by Salernitana. It could have been worse for Roma as it appeared to be heading for a loss following two impressive goals from Antonio Candreva before Belotti netted a late equalizer. Charles De Ketelaere scored his first Serie A goal after a disappointing year as he helped Atalanta win 2-0 at Sassuolo. Juventus visits Udinese later Sunday and Lazio plays at Lecce.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.