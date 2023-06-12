Beloso hits 3-run HR, LSU wins super regional, clinches first CWS berth since 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit a three-run home run, Riley Cooper and Gavin Guidry combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit relief and LSU beat Kentucky 5-3 to sweep the best-of-3 Baton Rouge Super Regional. LSU clinched its 19th trip to the College World Series, all since 1986. Second-year coach Jay Johnson has the Tigers headed to Omaha for the first time since 2017. Dylan Crews hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring and finished 1 for 2 with four walks and three RBIs. Crews is 11 for 19 with eight RBIs in five NCAA Tournament games. Jackson Gray, Devin Burkes and Nolan McCarthy each hit a solo home run for Kentucky.

