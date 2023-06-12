Beloso hits 3-run HR, LSU wins super regional, clinches first CWS berth since 2017

By The Associated Press
Kentucky infielder Jase Felker (2) steals second base during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Kaufman]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit a three-run home run, Riley Cooper and Gavin Guidry combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit relief and LSU beat Kentucky 5-3 to sweep the best-of-3 Baton Rouge Super Regional. LSU clinched its 19th trip to the College World Series, all since 1986. Second-year coach Jay Johnson has the Tigers headed to Omaha for the first time since 2017. Dylan Crews hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring and finished 1 for 2 with four walks and three RBIs. Crews is 11 for 19 with eight RBIs in five NCAA Tournament games. Jackson Gray, Devin Burkes and Nolan McCarthy each hit a solo home run for Kentucky.

