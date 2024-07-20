Belmont winner Dornoch wins $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch has captured the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. Just like the colt did in the final jewel of the Triple Crown, Dornach and jockey Luis Saez were able to hold off a challenge by Mindframe in the stretch in winning the biggest race at the New Jersey shore track. The Haskell was a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” challenge stakes. Dornoch is now guaranteed an expenses-paid berth in the $7 million Classic on Nov. 2 at Del Mar in California.

