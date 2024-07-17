Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch returns for the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch and runner-up Mindframe are set to renew their rivalry when they return to racing for the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday. Mindframe, who finished a half-length behind Dornoch in the final leg of the Triple Crown on June 8, has been made the 9-5 favorite for the centerpiece of the Monmouth meet. Danny Gargan-trained Dornoch is the 5-2 second choice despite his exciting win at Saratoga. The Belmont was held at Saratoga because Belmont is undergoing renovations.

