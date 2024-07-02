Belmont Park winter racing to take place on a synthetic surface when the track reopens in 2026

Winter racing at Belmont Park will be exclusively run on a synthetic surface when the track reopens in 2026. The New York Racing Association announced that move Monday. The aim is to make racing safer for horses and jockeys by running on a newly constructed Tapeta to reduce the impacts of weather elements like rain and snow. Dirt and turf racing remain the norm in the spring, summer and fall. The addition of a synthetic track using the same materials as Gulfstream Park in Florida allows the NYRA to make a higher-quality renovated dirt course for the remainder of the year.

