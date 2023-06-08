Belmont Park renovation work could bring Breeders’ Cup to New York in the future

The Belmont Stakes this year will not crown a Triple Crown winner. But work at Belmont Park set to begin next year could bring the best horses to New York all at once for the first time in decades. The 118-year-old racetrack will soon be renovated for the first time since 1968. It’s a $455 million project that should mean a Breeders’ Cup in 2026 or not long after. The renovation also puts into question where the 2025 Belmont will be held.

