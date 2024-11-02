Bell’s third quarter TD carries Villanova past Hampton, 20-14 in defensive battle

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Brendan Bell’s 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was enough to carry Villanova to a 20-14 win over Hampton to remain a game back in the hunt for a share of the Coastal Athletic Association title. The Wildcats trail unbeaten conference leaders Rhode Island and Richmond with three games left in the regular season.

