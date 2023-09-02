Bellingham’s fifth goal in four games seals Real Madrid comeback over Getafe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has scored in injury time to complete Real Madrid’s 2-1 comeback over Getafe. It was his Spanish league-leading fifth goal in four matches since joining his new club. Getafe struck first through Borja Mayoral in the 11th minute. New Madrid striker Joselu Mato equalized in the 47th. Getafe held firm until the final minutes when Bellingham took advantage of a fumbled save by goalkeeper David Soria to tap in the winner. Madrid has won four of four so far.

