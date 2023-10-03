Bellingham’s efforts lead to 2 goals in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Serie A champion Napoli

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Jude Bellingham’s efforts produced two goals during an eight-minute stretch of the first half in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Serie A champion Napoli in the Champions League. Madrid’s new standout first intercepted a pass from Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and immediately set up Vinicius Junior for an equalizer. Then the England international slalomed through Napoli’s defense from near midfield before slotting in. Madrid’s winner was an own-goal by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. Leo Ostigard and Piotr Zielinski scored for Napoli. Madrid tops Group C with six points. Napoli and Braga have three points each and Union Berlin is last with zero. Braga beat Berlin 3-2 earlier.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.