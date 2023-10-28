Bellingham’s brace with injury-time winner sees Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in his 1st ‘clasico’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham won’t forget his first “clasico” match. The England midfielder scored two goals including a stoppage-time winner to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 comeback victory at Barcelona in the Spanish league. They were Bellingham’s 12th and 13th goals in 13 games since he joined Madrid this summer, including a Spanish league-leading 10 goals after 11 rounds. Bellingham was kept in check by Barcelona’s Gavi Paéz until he found space well outside the box to unleash a strike to equalize in the 68th. Bellingham then tapped in the winner when a deflected ball fell to him in front of the net. Barcelona had gone ahead in the sixth minute through Ilkay Gundogan’s first goal for his new club.

