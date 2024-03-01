Bellingham will play at Valencia after recovering from ankle sprain, Madrid coach says

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will be ready to play at Valencia after recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. Madrid visits Valencia on Saturday seeking to protect its six-point lead over Girona in the Spanish league. Bellingham leads the league with 16 goals since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has been sidelined since spraining his left ankle after scoring two goals in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Girona.

