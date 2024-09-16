Bellingham, Tchouaméni and Militão available for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti says midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni will be available for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener after not playing in the Spanish league this weekend. Ancelotti says central defender Éder Militão also will be fit to face Stuttgart on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Militão missed practice on Monday. Bellingham had been dealing with a foot injury and hasn’t played since Madrid’s Spanish league debut at Mallorca in August.

