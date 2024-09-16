Bellingham, Tchouaméni and Militão available for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, laughs during a training session in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Real Madrid will play VfB Stuttgart Tuesday in a Champions League soccer match. From left to right, Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappe, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger. (AP Photo/Paul White)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul White]

MADRID (AP) — Coach Carlo Ancelotti says midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni will be available for Real Madrid’s Champions League opener after not playing in the Spanish league this weekend. Ancelotti says central defender Éder Militão also will be fit to face Stuttgart on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Militão missed practice on Monday. Bellingham had been dealing with a foot injury and hasn’t played since Madrid’s Spanish league debut at Mallorca in August.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.