Bellingham stars as England beats Scotland 3-1 in international soccer’s oldest rivalry

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland vs. England is international’s soccer’s oldest rivalry. Jude Bellingham is one of the sport’s brightest young stars. And the Real Madrid midfielder continued his outstanding start to the season by inspiring England to a 3-1 win at Hampden Park. Bellingham scored one and provided an assist for Harry Kane after Phil Foden had fired the Three Lions ahead in the game that celebrated the 150-year anniversary of the Scottish Football Association. A Harry Maguire own goal provided the only moment of cheer for the hosts. Bellingham is back with his England teammates after making a sensational start to life at Madrid by scoring five goals in four games since joining from Borussia Dortmund for a fee that could reach $139 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.