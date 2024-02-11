Bellingham set to be sidelined for at least 2 weeks after Real Madrid confirms ankle sprain

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks because of an ankle injury. Madrid says Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club says “his recovery will be monitored,” without setting a timetable for his return. The England international is set to miss Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 match at Leipzig as well as upcoming Spanish league games. Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

