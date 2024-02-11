Bellingham set to be sidelined for at least 2 weeks after Real Madrid confirms ankle sprain

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks because of an ankle injury. Madrid says Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club says “his recovery will be monitored,” without setting a timetable for his return. The England international is set to miss Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 match at Leipzig as well as upcoming Spanish league games. Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid’s 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.