Bellingham scores twice in Real Madrid win for 3 goals in 2 games since Spain move

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has scored a double to lead Real Madrid’s 3-1 fightback at Almeria. That takes his tally to three goals in two games since arriving to the Spanish league. The 20-year-old England midfielder debuted for Madrid last weekend with a goal to seal its 2-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao in their season opener. He improved on that superb start for the 14-time European champion with his brace and an assist at Almeria to help overturn an early goal by the modest hosts. Vinícius Júnior added a third goal to seal the victory after he received the ball from Bellingham.

