Bellingham scores late and Madrid moves closer to league title after ‘clasico’ win over Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has taken a huge step toward winning the Spanish league title after beating Barcelona 3-2 with a stoppage-time goal by Jude Bellingham in the final “clasico” of the season. Barcelona twice took the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium but Madrid came back to win and build a comfortable 11-point cushion over its second-place rival entering the final six rounds. Barcelona took an early lead through Andreas Christensen six minutes into the match. The hosts equalized with Vinícius Júnior converting an 18th-minute penalty kick before Barcelona went ahead again with a goal by Fermín López in the 69th. Lucas Vázquez evened the match in the 73rd and Bellingham scored in stoppage time.

