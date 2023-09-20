Bellingham scores in stoppage time to give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham has helped extend Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season by scoring a stoppage-time goal in the team’s 1-0 win over newcomer Union Berlin in the Champions League. The newly signed Bellingham scored his sixth goal in as many matches with Madrid by picking up a loose ball inside the area and firing it into the open net four minutes into stoppage time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid had missed chance after chance and was denied by the woodwork a couple of times as the Spanish powerhouse appeared to be headed to a disappointing group-stage debut in the European competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.