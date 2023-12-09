Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid held to draw at Betis. Sociedad beats Villarreal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has scored again for an injury-depleted Real Madrid in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in the Spanish league. The 20-year-old England midfielder used his chest to cushion a nifty pass from Brahim Díaz before slotting under Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva to open the scoring in the 53rd minute. He has 16 goals in 18 games between the domestic competition and the Champions League. Betis right back Aitor Ruibal equalized in the 66th when he struck from outside the area. Madrid kept the league lead but Girona is just one point behind before it visits third-placed Barcelona on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.