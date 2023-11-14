Bellingham out of England’s European Championship qualifiers with shoulder injury

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has withdrawn from England’s squad for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of a shoulder injury. Bellingham has missed Madrid’s last two games because of the problem. He was assessed at England’s training base at St. George’s Park on Monday and will continue his rehabilitation back in Spain. Chelsea defender Levi Colwill also withdrew with a shoulder injury ahead of games against Malta and North Macedonia. They are largely inconsequential with England having qualified with two games to spare in Group C. Colwill missed Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.