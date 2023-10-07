Bellingham matches Ronaldo’s start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has extended his superb scoring run since joining Real Madrid after striking twice in a 4-0 win over Osasuna to help maintain its lead of the Spanish league. Bellingham made it 10 goals in 10 games in all competitions since he arrived in Spain this summer with goals in the ninth and 54th minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu. That matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 goals in as many games after he joined Madrid in 2009. The 20-year-old England midfielder leads the league with eight goals. Vinícius Júnior and Joselu Mato scored the hosts’ third and fourth goals. Girona is two points behind after winning 1-0 at Cadiz. Barcelona is four points back in third place and visits Granada on Sunday.

