Bellingham leads youth movement at Real Madrid as Modric takes a diminished role

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham is playing with a style and confidence far beyond his 20 years and leading a new generation of Real Madrid players. The 20-year-old Bellingham set up one goal and scored another as Madrid rallied for a 3-2 win at Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday. The other two players who helped produce goals, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde, are also part of a youth movement at the 14-time European Cup winners. Bellingham is surprising even Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti with his ability to dominate games. He has found the net eight times in nine games since coming to Spain from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

