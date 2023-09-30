Bellingham impresses again as Real Madrid deals Girona its 1st defeat of season to go top of league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has scored one goal and set up another as Real Madrid dealt Girona its first defeat of the season to move ahead of the hosts at the top of the Spanish league. Bellingham fueled Madrid’s 3-0 victory on the road after passing for Joselu Mato’s 17th-minute opener. He then rounded off the scoring with his league-leading sixth goal in eight games after Aurélien Tchouaméni doubled the advantage. Madrid leads Barcelona by one point and Girona by two. Girona had entered the round leading the league after winning six straight games. Madrid lost defender Nacho Fernández in injury time when he saw a direct red for a studs-first tackle on Girona’s Cristian “Portu” Portugués.

