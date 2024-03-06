Bellingham gets 2-game suspension for complaining to referee who blew whistle before he scored

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-game suspension for protesting against a referee after his late goal was waived off in a Spanish league match last weekend. Bellingham loudly complained after the referee blew the final whistle before he sent his header into the net for what would have been Madrid’s winner against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Saturday. The game ended 2-2. Referee Jesús Gil Manzano wrote in his report that Bellingham ran toward him “in an aggressive manner shouting repeatedly” with an expletive in English to describe the goal. Madrid was expected to appeal.

