Bellingham fits leadership role as Dortmund racks up wins

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham captained Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League and looked a mature leader at the age of just 19. The England midfielder is the second-youngest player to captain a team in the Champions League knockout stages. His performances in midfield and his leadership have helped Dortmund put together a winning run to start 2023. That has kept its title challenges alive in the Bundesliga and in Europe. Bellingham is at the center of speculation over a likely transfer at the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.