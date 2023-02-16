Bellingham fits leadership role as Dortmund racks up wins

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham captained Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League and looked a mature leader at the age of just 19. The England midfielder is the second-youngest player to captain a team in the Champions League knockout stages. His performances in midfield and his leadership have helped Dortmund put together a winning run to start 2023. That has kept its title challenges alive in the Bundesliga and in Europe. Bellingham is at the center of speculation over a likely transfer at the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.