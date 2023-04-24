Bellingham, Dortmund eye ‘massive’ chance to dethrone Bayern

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — This might finally be the year that Borussia Dortmund dethrones Bayern Munich. Dortmund has failed to capitalize when Bayern dropped points during Bayern’s record 10-year run of German titles. That changed Saturday when Dortmund routed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to rise atop the Bundesliga after Bayern lost 3-1 against Mainz. Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal and says a title win would “mean the world” to him. Dortmund leads Bayern by one point with five games to go in the title race.

