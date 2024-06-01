Bellingham celebrates ‘best night of my life’ in Real Madrid’s win in Champions League final

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says it’s the “best night of my life.” His Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund — Bellingham’s former club — 2-0 in the Champions League final. The 20-year-old midfielder has completed a dream season. Bellingham was the La Liga player of the season and his emergence is good timing for England, as well, as it heads into the European Championship two weeks from now.

